 

Police officer who went on a shooting rampage, killing two people, to spend New Year's behind bars

2019-12-31 16:19

Alex Mitchley

A police officer accused of murdering two people will spend New Year's behind bars after his matter was postponed to January 3, 2020 for a formal bail application.

Police responded to a shooting incident in Pienaar, Mpumalanga on Sunday after it emerged that three people had been shot, allegedly by a police officer.

“The police on duty went to investigate and discovered that the suspect involved was indeed a police officer who in actual fact went to Pienaar to visit a lady friend Goodness Mhaule, 34, but found her in company of another man, identified as Sibusiso Justice Khoza ,31,” police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

An argument broke out

According to police, a heated argument ensued between the police officer, Constable Bonginkosi Malinga, Mhaule and Khoza.

“Malinga allegedly drew out his service firearm and shot at Khoza,” Hlathi said.

“He then went on a shooting rampage where he fatally shot Mhaule as she was running towards her parents’ house for help as well as her brother, who was trying to intervene during the commotion.”

Mhaule and Khoza were declared dead on scene, while Mhaule’s brother, who sustained injuries during the shooting was taken to hospital.

Malinga was arrested on scene.

He appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing two charges of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, welcomed the remanding of Malinga in custody.

He added that while an internal disciplinary action against the accused is underway, the independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will proceed with the criminal investigation.

