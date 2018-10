What To Read Next

A 40-year-old police constable who stands accused of raping his ex-girlfriend in a police van started his bail application in the Ulundi Magistrate's Court, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

In a statement, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said that the constable was arrested last month, after the 25-year-old woman reported the alleged rape to police.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said that the accused proceeded with a bail application on Thursday, but that the application was not finalised.

"The suspect was remanded in custody to 25 October 2018 for the finalisation of the bail application," said Dlamini.