 

Police officer at Disaster Operations Centre in Tshwane tests positive for Covid-19

2020-05-06 16:06

Alex Mitchley

South African Police Service. (Gallo Images, Brenton Geach)

The City Tshwane has closed part of its Disaster Operations Centre, which was set up to bolster its response to the Covid-19 outbreak, after a police officer stationed there tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tshwane's head administrator, Mpho Nawa, said the police officer was tested after being admitted for scheduled treatment, unrelated to Covid-19.

"She tested positive after she was screened during routine pre-admission, she may have been asymptomatic," Nawa added.

Before her hospital visit, the police officer "diligently followed daily routine screening upon reporting for duty on site which entails temperature scanning, completing a questionnaire and sanitising".

ALSO READ | 2 Cape Town police stations have new homes for 48 hours due to Covid-19 cases

Following the positive test, the City, as a precautionary measure, tested 54 individuals who had been in contact with the police officer and also directed them to self-isolate for at least 14 days.

"For purposes of transparency, I must inform members of the public that working arrangements at the City's Disaster Operations Centre adhered to recommended preventative measures against Covid-19 infection," Nawa said.

"The building is disinfected daily to maintain hygiene standards, with screening and sanitisation of all who enter the facility."

As of 5 May, 224 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tshwane were reported by the Gauteng Department of Health. It has also recorded 108 recoveries.

Read more on:    saps  |  tshwane  |  coronavirus
