A police officer was killed on Friday afternoon after being hit by a stray bullet allegedly meant for a taxi driver at a petrol station in Johannesburg east.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the sergeant who works in Crime Intelligence was hit by a stray bullet at a fast-food outlet off the M2 Highway in Cleveland. He was with his wife at the time.

"Preliminary reports indicate that a suspect alighted a vehicle at the Shell Ultra City filling station and was aiming at a taxi driver when his firearm allegedly jammed," said Peters in a statement.

"When the shots finally went off, the targeted victim had escaped and two shots hit the police sergeant and a woman who is recovering in hospital.

"The motive for the shooting is yet to be confirmed."



Police are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Gauteng commissioner of police Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has urged investigators to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the suspect who escaped is found and brought to book.



"We have lost far too many officers this year and this too, is one too many," said de Lange.