Police officer nabbed after releasing suspected thief

Johannesburg – A police officer has been arrested for defeating the ends of justice after he released a suspect who had been arrested for theft.

The 37-year-old sergeant, stationed at Evander police station, released the suspect despite the Evander Magistrate's Court ordering her to be held in custody, pending her next court appearance on Wednesday.

"It appears that the sergeant ignored the court's instruction and released the suspect on a warning, which is an act of gross violation in terms of the law," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

Hlathi said the provincial police commissioner has cautioned members to adhere to the prescripts of the law, warning that if they are found wanting they will be dealt with harshly by the full might of the law.

An internal investigation had been launched against the sergeant, who is expected to appear in court soon.