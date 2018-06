What To Read Next

A police officer was rushed to hospital after a protest in Knysna, Western Cape, turned violent on Tuesday.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said that protesters had started pelting emergency service staff members with stones.

"All I can say is that the police officer’s injuries are related to the protest action. The situation is very tense and all emergency services are on the ground," he said.

The N2 near Plettenberg has been closed and traffic has been diverted via Wittedrift.