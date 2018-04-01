Police officer wounded in Strand shopping centre shootout

A police officer has been wounded in a robbery shootout at a shopping centre in Stand, Western Cape officials confirmed on Sunday.



"Approximately seven unidentified males arrived at a shop (business premises) at a shopping mall, on the corner of Gordons Bay Road and Rusthof Street, Strand, with a white VW Amarok TDI double cab," said Captain FC Van Wyk about the incident that took place at about 19:35 on Saturday night.



"One of these males was armed with an R5 assault rifle and the other with pistols."



Police and security officials were called to the scene.



"As they arrived, the suspects started to shoot at them. One police member was injured during this shooting incident."



A 25-year-old suspect was also wounded and was under police guard in hospital. His pistol was also seized.



"A black school bag and two of the cash drawers were recovered with money on the scenes."

Various vehicles and walls were damaged by bullets.



"Cases of business robbery, attempted murder, carjacking, possession of unlicensed firearm and attack on police" have been registered.



Gordon’s Bay Security head Heyns De Waal said that the wounded police officer was in a stable condition.



The robbers had broken into both the Cinanamon Square Spar and Tops liquor store, he said.



The one suspect that was caught was unable to escape in the getaway vehicle with the others.



Instead, he hijacked another car but was stopped a few blocks later during the shootout.



