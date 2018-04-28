 

Police officers killed in double shooting

2018-04-28 22:54

Jenni Evans

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One police officer was killed in a shooting inside the Augrabies police station in Northern Cape, and a second was found shot dead at his home, police said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said both were male constables, and little else is currently known about what sparked the double shooting on Thursday.

"We are still investigating the matter," he said.

He said it was too early to say whether it was a murder followed by a suicide.

The names of those who died would not be released at present.

The investigation would include whether they used their service weapons.

Read more on:    kimberley  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alert over 3 missing lions, while another 3 poisoned in suspected muthi killing

2018-04-28 21:09

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 28 2018-04-28 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 