Police officers killed in double shooting

What To Read Next

One police officer was killed in a shooting inside the Augrabies police station in Northern Cape, and a second was found shot dead at his home, police said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said both were male constables, and little else is currently known about what sparked the double shooting on Thursday.

"We are still investigating the matter," he said.

He said it was too early to say whether it was a murder followed by a suicide.

The names of those who died would not be released at present.

The investigation would include whether they used their service weapons.