Police on the hunt for three 'dangerous criminals' who escaped from prison

The Department of Correctional Services in the Eastern Cape has urged the public not to try and apprehend three prisoners who escaped from the Middledrift prison on Tuesday.

Regional Correctional Services communications officer Nobuntu Gantana says the three prisoners are "dangerous criminals" and the public who see them should rather report them to the nearest police station.



The prisoners who escaped are Sizwe Mhlana who is serving 10 years for robbery, Andisa Vas who is serving 12 years for attempted robbery and Aviwe Nkwalase who is serving 16 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances.

"The circumstances leading to the escape are not yet known. An internal investigation is currently underway. The matter has been reported to SAPS," said Gantana.



Gantana added: "Members of the public are urged to report any information they have that might lead to the re-arrest of these inmates to the nearest police station.



"As the Department we are doing all in our power to re-arrest the escapees. The department is committed to ensuring that all citizens in South Africa are and feel safe."



Last month, News24 reported that two men who had escaped police custody in Humansdorp were successfully rearrested.



Mbongosi Mgoqi, 24, and Jason Witbooi, 22, allegedly bolted from the back of a moving police van which was returning to prison from court.



