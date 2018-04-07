Police probe 'incident' outside Madikizela-Mandela's home

What To Read Next

Police are investigating an incident that apparently took place outside struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home last night.

There was a strong police presence outside the home on Saturday morning.

Asked for details around the incident, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela told News24, "I must first brief national and they will get back to you."

In a video interview with ENCA this morning, Makhubela confirmed the incident, without giving further details.

"Police are busy making sure they gather all the information. We will update you as the day goes on," he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was also reportedly seen at the house.

* This is a developing story. More to follow.

