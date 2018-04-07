 

Police probe 'incident' outside Madikizela-Mandela's home

2018-04-07 11:25

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

The Winnie Mandela condolence book.

The Winnie Mandela condolence book.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police are investigating an incident that apparently took place outside struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home last night.

There was a strong police presence outside the home on Saturday morning.

Asked for details around the incident, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela told News24, "I must first brief national and they will get back to you."

In a video interview with ENCA this morning, Makhubela confirmed the incident, without giving further details.

"Police are busy making sure they gather all the information. We will update you as the day goes on," he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was also reportedly seen at the house.

* This is a developing story. More to follow.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    winnie ­madikizela-mandela  |  soweto

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

It's Solly vs Athol: DA opens congress in Tshwane

2018-04-07 09:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Mmusi Maimane addresses the DA at its federal congress
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Modderdam 08:35 AM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road

Swellendam 07:29 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 6 2018-04-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Warehouse and Distribution Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R600 000.00 - R700 000.00 Per Year

Data Scientist

Cape Town
MPC Recruitment Group (CPT)
R600 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Xamarin Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects (PTY) LTD
R540 000.00 - R780 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 