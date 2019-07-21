 

Police probing whether Marc Batchelor was killed in revenge cocaine hit - report

2019-07-21 11:30

Correspondent

Marc Batchelor and Naas Botha are seen during day 1 of the 2011 MTN SuperSport Shootout from Simola Golf and Country Estate on in Knysna. (Duif du Toit, Gallo Images, file)

Marc Batchelor and Naas Botha are seen during day 1 of the 2011 MTN SuperSport Shootout from Simola Golf and Country Estate on in Knysna. (Duif du Toit, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A team of detectives is investigating whether former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker Marc Batchelor was killed in a revenge hit for an alleged role in the theft of ton of cocaine smuggled late in 2018, according to the Sunday Times.

This is the same team from the organised-crime unit which has been looking into the murder of Serbian national Ivan Djordjevic, who was shot dead in a similar manner at his Bryanston home in April, the weekly newspaper reported. 

Djordjevic, 59, was shot several times after driving into the Highbury residential complex in Bryanston. The shooting was captured on CCTV, News24 reported.

The Sunday Times revealed that Djordjevic went into business with Batchelor last year, who ran a debt-collection company. It said the two were allegedly involved in the theft of cocaine.

"The drugs came to SA via Port Elizabeth and Cape Town harbours in December last year from Brazil and the Netherlands," according to the paper.

Rapport on Sunday reported that Batchelor had "made the wrong people angry".

Batchelor died after he was shot several times in his car outside his home in Olivedale, northern Johannesburg. He was travelling with his gardener and dog when he was shot several times by two men on motorbikes, News24 previously reported.

READ: Marc Batchelor's first reaction was to shield gardener from bullets, says brother

His gardener survived and his dog, who was wounded, is receiving medical care. On the day of the shooting, alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who was an associate of the former soccer star, told News24 Batchelor was a family man and not one for "war".

Batchelor grew up in Johannesburg's north-eastern suburbs and attended school in Sandringham. He will be buried in Midrand on Friday.

The service is expected to start at 12:00 at The Crossing Church, his brother, Warren Batchelor, said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    marc batchelor  |  johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JUST IN: Ramaphosa to brief the nation on Public Protector's Bosasa report

2019-07-21 11:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 DAILY LOTTO prize goes to two winners 2019-07-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 