 

Police 'promised too much' in Senzo Meyiwa investigation - Sitole

2018-04-19 21:43

Jan Gerber

Senzo Meyiwa. (Gallo Images)

Police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole admitted that the police made too many promises in the case of slain football star Senzo Meyiwa. 

ANC MP Angelina Molebatsi asked Sitole for an update in the case of Meyiwa, the Orlando Pirates and Bafana goalkeeper who was shot and killed during a robbery at the Vosloosrus home of his girlfriend in October 2014.

"He was shot in full view of five people," Molebatsi said. "Where is the hiccup?"

She referred to earlier assurances from the police that there was progress in the case. A suspect had been apprehended, but that turned out to be a mistake.

"Yes, I think they made too much promises," said Sitole.

"Today I'm personally involved with the investigation," he said. "After this meeting, I'm going someplace…" 

He said he couldn't say too much about it.

He said the case was a top priority and that the police had reviewed the investigating team. 


