 

Police question Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, meet with NPA over lockdown breach - Cele

2020-04-10 16:53

Lizeka Tandwa

Investigating officers looking into the case against Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams have already spoken to the National Prosecuting Authority, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.

Cele said the investigating officer had already met with the minister and was "taking the matter forward".

This came after the EFF opened a case against Ndabeni-Abrahams who admitted in a recorded message that she had contravened the lockdown regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa summoned her to a meeting on Tuesday, where he expressed his disapproval and told her she had undermined the lockdown regulations which required all residents to stay at home to curb the spread of Covid-19, News24 reported.In a statement after the reprimand, Ramaphosa said the law should take its course.

READ | ANALYSIS: Assertive Ramaphosa departs from ANC, presidential norms in publicly censuring a minister

Speaking to journalists after a ministerial visit to Engcobo in the Eastern Cape, Cele said Ramaphosa had instructed law enforcement to work on the matter.

"I know that they [investigators] have spoken to the public prosecutor and the matter is being taken forward. Surely as the matter is summarised, everybody will know what has happened."

Claims of preferential treatment

Cele denied claims of preferential treatment by police towards public officials who contravened the lockdown regulations.

He said police had arrested Nkandla mayor Thami Ntuli for contravention of the regulations.

"He did what he was not supposed to do. I don't know which public officers you are talking about. Up to this point, the law has taken its course."

