 

Police raid ammunitions factory allegedly linked to CT gangs

2018-01-21 16:08

Correspondent

Johannesburg - An ammunition factory, which was raided by police in Lansdowne, Cape Town, is believed to be linked to gangs who operate nearby, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

"Large quantities of ammunition cartridges, projectiles, and gunpowder were seized, as well as apparatus to manufacture ammunition," said Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut in a statement.

This equipment, police believe, "is intended for the gangs in the Hanover Park area".

Traut said that police intelligence operators led to the raid of the premises of the illegal makeshift factory, located in Bombay Street, on Saturday night.

"The possibility of arrests is not ruled out."

Traut said that crime associated with gang activity was a priority for the province’s law enforcement.

"We will pursue every avenue to bring perpetrators to book," he said.

Also read: Explosives, firearm discovered in Hawks ‘underworld’ search linked to murder suspect

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mahlangu’s testimony must be truthful: DA

2018-01-21 13:15

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Ban Markus Jooste's horses from the Sun Met or expect protests - PSA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 08:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 20 2018-01-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 