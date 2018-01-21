Police raid ammunitions factory allegedly linked to CT gangs

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - An ammunition factory, which was raided by police in Lansdowne, Cape Town, is believed to be linked to gangs who operate nearby, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

"Large quantities of ammunition cartridges, projectiles, and gunpowder were seized, as well as apparatus to manufacture ammunition," said Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut in a statement.

This equipment, police believe, "is intended for the gangs in the Hanover Park area".

Traut said that police intelligence operators led to the raid of the premises of the illegal makeshift factory, located in Bombay Street, on Saturday night.

"The possibility of arrests is not ruled out."

Traut said that crime associated with gang activity was a priority for the province’s law enforcement.

"We will pursue every avenue to bring perpetrators to book," he said.

