Police recover 4 Zambian trucks hijacked in SA

A video has emerged of an attempted hijacking of a moving truck just before the Grayston Drive onramp in Johannesburg. Watch. WATCH

Police have recovered four Zambian trucks hijacked on Sunday. (Image via Twitter, Lusaka Times)

Gauteng police have recovered four Zambian trucks that were hijacked in the early hours of Sunday, Lusaka Times reported.

Three of the trucks were reportedly found abandoned in Steeledale, about 15km from Wadeville, Germiston, where three of the hijackings took place.

The fourth truck was found abandoned in the Dragon City area in Johannesburg. It had been hijacked in Johannesburg.

Police reportedly found the trucks with the help of a private tracking company.

On Monday, the Zambian High Commission in South Africa issued a statement about the hijackings, saying the trucks were travelling from Zambia to South Africa and carried different vehicle engines for reconditioning.

Vehicle engines missing

"It was reported that the drivers were tied with cable wires and bundled in a car before being dumped at the roadside near the area where the attack happened," the statement read.

"No injuries were reported and the affected Zambians are safe."

Zambian First Secretary for Press and Public Relations Naomi Nyawali said in a statement the locations of the abandoned trucks were discovered by following signals that were transmitted by trackers which were installed on the trucks.

Nyawali said the trucks have since been parked at the SA Police Service impounding yard in Soweto awaiting further investigations.

No arrests have been made, but all the vehicle engines the trucks were carrying were missing.

Nyawali said that the trucks themselves were found to be in good condition.

https://t.co/pOm8nz5rAp

Four Zambian Trucks Hijacked in South Africa pic.twitter.com/GMKL49BvNT — Lusaka Times (@lusakatimes) September 15, 2019

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler