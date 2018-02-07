 

Police recover car of granny abducted during house robbery

2018-02-07 18:45

Mxolisi Mngadi

Denise Bartlett, 71, was abducted from her home in Sterkstroom. (Supplied by SAPS)

Sterkstroom – Police have recovered the vehicle of a grandmother, who had been abducted by two armed men during a house robbery in Sterkstroom, in the Eastern Cape.

However, there is still no sign of the grandmother, Denis Bartlett.

The vehicle was recovered near Queenstown during the early hours of Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

Seventy-one-year-old Bartlett and her granddaughter had arrived home at about 19:00 on Tuesday and, as they entered their house, they were confronted by two men who assaulted them, according to Mdleleni.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash before forcing Bartlett into her green Chevrolet Spark and driving off with her.

Cases of kidnapping and house robbery have been opened for investigation.

Mdleleni added that a police task team, comprising detectives, the K-9 unit, and the Flying Squad are searching for the suspects and Bartlett.

Police have appealed to anyone who has information that could assist investigations, to contact Captain Steven Rheeders on 082 441 8602.

