Police recover stolen stud rams worth R180 000, arrest four people

Western Cape police have arrested four people for stock theft after discovering more than R180 000 worth of animals in a vehicle near Malansdam Farm in Riebeek West.

Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said police, along with the Malmesbury Stock Theft Unit, Riebeek West SAPS, Moorreesburg SAPS and Farm Watch members of several farms in the region, had worked together to make the arrest.

He said that six suspects had been spotted in a light delivery vehicle on Saturday morning.

"As soon as the vehicle came to a stop, the suspects jumped out and tried to flee the scene. Four were arrested and two fled."

Van Wyk said the vehicle contained eight Merino stud rams belonging to Malansdam Farm, valued at R181 000. The vehicle used in the incident had been reported stolen, he added.

"Charges of stock theft were registered at Riebeek West SAPS for further investigation. The suspects, aged between 24 and 38, are due to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court on Monday."