Residents of Protea Glen in Soweto have blocked roads leading to an open field in the area to keep land invaders at bay. Watch. WATCH

Police have responded to an incident at Grassy Park in Cape Town where roughly 200 people have invaded a piece of vacant land.



Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said SAPS and law enforcement officials were deployed to Grassy Park on Saturday to monitor the situation.

Traut said the community had invaded the piece of land between Prince George Drive and Walmer Street in Parkwood with the possible intention to occupy the area.

He said no arrests had been made as yet.