 

Police salute blunder at Maponya funeral ‘simply an error which is highly regrettable' - SAPS

2020-01-14 23:23
SAPS uniform. (Getty Images)

SAPS uniform. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The SA Police Service (SAPS) has described a blunder during the police drill parade at the funeral of business icon Dr Richard Maponya on Tuesday as "rather unfortunate".

"It was just simply an error which is highly regrettable," national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral and in it, the four officers can be seen turning in different directions after the command is made during the proceedings at West Park Cemetery. It led to backlash on social media.


Business pioneer Maponya died in the early hours of last Monday after a short illness.

He celebrated his 99th birthday on Christmas Eve.

In the eulogy on Tuesday at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Maponya "wanted to see others alongside him on the rostrum of success".

"Ntate Richard was always pushing back the frontiers, agitating for more to be done to support small business, and encouraging more people to take the great and daunting leap into entrepreneurship. From his earliest days, and long before it became a popular term, he demonstrated the qualities of responsible corporate citizenship.

"He did not hoard the gains he made over his decades in business, but ploughed much of it back into the communities in which he operated."

Ramaphosa said Maponya was "alive to the challenges our country, but always urged us to do more and to go the extra mile to improve the operating environment for business, especially small business".

"I personally received many a late night call from him, sharing his viewpoint on one or another pressing issue of the day. In my very last engagements with him, he urged me to do everything I can to see his greatest dream realised, to set up a youth entrepreneurship academy," Ramaphosa said.

"It is a wish I will endeavour to see fulfilled on his behalf."

Read more on:    saps  |  richard maponya
NEXT ON NEWS24X

99 police officials did business with SAPS between 2014 and 2019 - Cele

2020-01-14 23:07

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for matric results

Enter your examination number (NSC students) or surname (IEB students) to view results; or search by province or school.

/News
WATCH | Parents fork out for supplies as children head back to school
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 18:54 PM
Road name: M3

Dunoon 17:20 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Tuesday! 2020-01-14 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 