 

Police say no confirmation received that man ‘resurrected’ by Alph Lukau has indeed died

2019-04-15 17:03

Tammy Petersen

A man comes out of the coffin (Supplied)

A man comes out of the coffin (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Amid reports that wanted alleged fraudster Elliot Moyo has died, Gauteng police on Monday said it had not received official confirmation that the man “resurrected” by pastor Alph Lukau is indeed no more.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the search for the suspect continues and he remains wanted until police are informed that he is dead.

Zimbabwean weekly tabloid newspaper B-Metro reported that Moyo’s name was Thabiso Proud Mlanje. The 28-year-old ostensibly died on April 3, two days after being transferred to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane, and was buried at his late father’s homestead in Dandanda Village.

His grandmother Emily Moyo had reportedly said her grandson had died a “painful death” and had been vomiting blood.

According to B-Metro, Moyo fell ill in February and did not properly recover even after he was “resurrected”; he returned to Zimbabwe with his wife on March 8.

In February, a video of pastor Lukau of Alleluia International Ministries church in Kramerville, Sandton, performing the supposed miracle went viral.

In the clip, a Kings and Queens Real Funerals hearse can be seen transporting a coffin into the church where Lukau and congregants pray before the man rises from the coffin, breathing heavily in what is apparently staged to be a miraculous resurrection.

The Sowetan reported that Lukau's church later claimed that the "dead" man was actually "already alive" when his "body" got to the premises. Lukau had reportedly only "completed a miracle that God had already started".

The U-turn came in the wake of Kings and Queens distancing itself from what transpired at the church at a media briefing, according to News24. 

News24 on Monday afternoon phoned Alleluia International Ministries but calls went unanswered.

Read more on:    alph lukau  |  elliot moyo
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa hands over ANC's highest honours to struggle veteran John Nkadimeng

2019-04-15 16:53

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
UNLUCKY: No winners in Sunday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-04-14 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 