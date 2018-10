What To Read Next

A group of robbers dragged a Boksburg couple from their vehicle at gunpoint and robbed them of jewellery valued at an estimated R1.2m. WATCH

West Rand police have launched a manhunt for five armed men who robbed a family of three on their farm.



The incident took place around 19:00 on Monday at a smallholding in Waterpan, Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.



The five armed men stormed onto the property and accosted the family, who were inside their home.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Linkie Lefakane said they pointed guns at the family, demanding money.

The robbers then tied the hands and feet of the victims.



The family told the robbers that they didn't have cash in the house.



However, "one of the robbers made a call using his cellphone and later instructed one of the parents to take him to the bedroom where the safe was", Lefakane said.

Read: Armed men drive around with Durban family, force them to withdraw cash

Lefakane said the victim obliged, and they went to the bedroom where the safe was opened.

The robbers took three firearms and cash from the safe.

"As they were about to leave the house with the stolen firearms and cash, the robbers decided to ransack the house and took electrical appliances and jewellery," Lefakane said.



The robbers then loaded the stolen goods into the family's Land Rover Freelander and drove away.

The family then managed to untie themselves and ask their neighbours for help.