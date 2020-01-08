 

Police search for missing athletics official after car found at Cape Town airport

2020-01-08 16:00
Allen Barnes (Photo: Supplied via Twitter)

Police are investigating the disappearance of Western Province Athletics official Allen Barnes, whose car was last spotted at Cape Town International Airport.

According to Western Cape police, Barnes was reported missing on Saturday, January 4.

"According to information supplied when he was reported missing, he left his residence in Bothasig at 03:00 using a silver Toyota Corolla which belongs to his fiancée. When he did not attend an athletics event in Strandfontein, it appeared odd and he was reported missing," said Captain FC Van Wyk on Wednesday.

His car was recovered on Sunday, January 5 at Cape Town International Airport.

"It is believed that he may have been at Grand West Casino after leaving his residence, and before the vehicle was left at Cape Town International," Van Wyk added.

Stragglers Athletics Club chairperson Walter Japhta told EWN that they had no idea where Barnes had gone after he did not pitch for their athletics event in Strandfontein.

The Cape Town Sport Council dismissed claims that he was in Johannesburg, as Barnes has not yet been found, IOL reported.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Sergeant Quinton Stuurman on 079 894 0095 or 021 558 3688, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

