 

Police search for missing Cape Town girl

2020-02-08 13:05

Nicole McCain

Police member. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file)

Police member. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen walking to a shop near her home in Connaught Estate, Elsies River.

Delft police are searching for eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk who was last seen by her father on Friday. She is 1.5m tall and is described as having a slender build and small nose. Tazne was wearing a white top and a pair of red shorts at the time of her disappearance.

She also has a small scar on her left hand and has brown eyes and black braided hair.

Anyone who have seen Tazne is requested to call the investigating officer, Sergeant Franks, on 082 3348772 or contact the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882.

Police are searching for missing Tazne van Wyk.

Police are searching for missing Tazne van Wyk. (Suppiled, Pink Ladies)

Read more on:    cape town  |  missing persons
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fochsville pupil stabbed, killed near school

2020-02-08 12:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | SAA remains in spotlight at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Five Daily Lotto players bag almost R90 000 2020-02-07 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 