Police searching for family of man buried on side of the road in Peddie

Police are searching for the family of a 40-year-old man after his body was found buried in a shallow grave next to a road in Gcinisa village, Peddie.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, a resident called the police after spotting a hand sticking from the ground.

"This discovery happened after a resident saw the hand of a person sticking out from under the soil. The resident immediately reported the frightening discovery to the police yesterday, December 7, 2019," Tonjeni said.

Once the man was exhumed, wounds were visible on the upper half of his body.

"He was dressed in a black leather jacket, maroon pants and had flip-flops on. A brown Strachan hat was found with the body and he has long dreadlocks.

"On his right hand, three of his fingers had rings on," Tonjeni said.

The police are now looking for family or friends of the man.

"Any family missing a man fitting this description are requested to please contact Warrant Officer Mkululi Manisi on 082 3019 713 or the Peddie detective services on 040 673 3311 for identification. All correspondence will be treated with the strictest confidence."