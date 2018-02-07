Police searching for grandmother abducted during house robbery

What To Read Next

Mrs Denise Bartlett, 71, abducted from her home last night in Sterkstroom. (Supplied, SAPS)

Sterkstroom – Police are searching for an elderly woman who had been abducted during a house robbery on Tuesday evening.

Denise Bartlett, aged 71, and her granddaughter arrived home at about 19:00 on Tuesday and, as they entered their house, two armed men confronted and assaulted them, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

She said the attackers took an undisclosed amount of cash before forcing Bartlett into her green Chevrolet Spark and driving off with her.



Mdleleni added that a task team has been established to search for her.

A kidnapping and house robbery docket has been opened.

Queenstown Cluster Commander Major General Funeka Siganga has appealed to anyone with information to call 086 001 0111.



