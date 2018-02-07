 

Police searching for grandmother abducted during house robbery

2018-02-07 10:12

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Mrs Denise Bartlett, 71, abducted from her home last night in Sterkstroom. (Supplied, SAPS)

Mrs Denise Bartlett, 71, abducted from her home last night in Sterkstroom. (Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sterkstroom – Police are searching for an elderly woman who had been abducted during a house robbery on Tuesday evening.

Denise Bartlett, aged 71, and her granddaughter arrived home at about 19:00 on Tuesday and, as they entered their house, two armed men confronted and assaulted them, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

She said the attackers took an undisclosed amount of cash before forcing Bartlett into her green Chevrolet Spark and driving off with her.

Mdleleni added that a task team has been established to search for her.

A kidnapping and house robbery docket has been opened.

Queenstown Cluster Commander Major General Funeka Siganga has appealed to anyone with information to call 086 001 0111.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    east london  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

News24 appoints public editor to address reader complaints

2018-01-23 10:12

Inside News24

 
/News
Deal or no deal? What's going on with #Zexit? Here's what we know so far...
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 6 2018-02-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 