 

Police seek info after baby boy found floating in packet off Cape Town beach

2018-12-18 20:16

Jenni Evans

Muizenberg beach.

Muizenberg beach. (nicola margaret)

Western Cape police are seeking information on how a baby boy came to be floating in a plastic bag in the waves at Muizenberg. 

The infant was spotted in the water on November 16 at the Muizenberg beach front. He was wrapped in a blanket inside the plastic bag. 

Miraculously, the baby survived and was stabilised and taken to a nearby hospital. 

"The infant is currently in a healthy and stable condition and still at hospital," said spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

An attempted murder and concealment of birth docket has been registered so long, and anybody with information can contact detective Warrant Officer Henry Abrahams on 082 522 1080.

Nadene Grabham, operations director of the Door of Hope home for abandoned babies, observed that there was sometimes an increase in the number of babies abandoned towards the end of the year, for a range of reasons. 

Babies left in building after 'rough parties'

"Not every year, but there have been years where our intake over December and January has been absolutely crazy," said Grabham.

Sometimes babies are left behind in empty buildings after "rough parties", and at other times a parent is going on holiday and does not want to take the baby along. 

Some babies are simply never fetched from creche. 

"They all have such different stories," said Grabham of the 79 babies currently in the home's care.

They also have "baby boxes" in Berea and Hillbrow, in Johannesburg.

Grabham explains that parents who leave their babies in the boxes have usually considered all the options available. 

When heartbreak turns into joy

"If she (parent) brings the baby to us it is a responsible thing to do," she said, adding that baby boxes ensure that babies don't die if their parents do not want to raise them.

She said that other babies are brought to them by a neighbour or friend asked to just mind a baby for a while the parent supposedly goes on an errand, or wants a night out, only for the parent to never come back. 

Some people wait for up to a month for the parent to return before taking the baby to the place of safety. 

The babies cared for at Door of Hope are eventually placed with a "forever family" via a lengthy screening and adoption process.

For Grabham, that is when the heartbreak finally turns to joy.

"Making a family complete is very happy," she said. 

Anybody who wishes to donate money to Door of Hope's 24/7 care for these babies, which includes paying for staffing, medical supplies, nappies and baby clothes, can reach them at: Door of Hope


