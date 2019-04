Two protesters believed to have been shot dead by police near Caledon. (Twitter)

Two protesters were shot dead by police during protest action in the Caledon area in the Western Cape on Thursday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut confirmed the incident.

Traut referred News24's enquiry about the two fatalities to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini told News24 that investigators are on the way to the scene. "Once we have interviewed witnesses, we'll be able to determine what happened," Dlamini said.

Police are on the scene where people are protesting about service delivery problems, Traut said by email.

This is a developing story.