 

Police shoot dead 2 men wanted in connection with brutal killing of security guards

2018-10-23 11:09

Ntwaagae Seleka

A manhunt for two armed suspects wanted in connection with the killing of two security guards in Soweto earlier this month has ended with police shooting the duo dead.

The Gauteng organised crime unit, supported by other units, traced Lindokuhle Cebekhulu, 24, and Mbuyiselo Mthonti, 26, to a shack in Clermont, west of Durban, on Tuesday morning.

"When police tried to arrest the men they resisted, which resulted in both suspects being shot dead. There are no reports of any police officers being injured at this stage," police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said in a statement. 

Naidoo said Crime Intelligence and the Gauteng organised crime unit had worked tirelessly for two weeks to find Cebekhulu and Mthonti following the double murder on October 10 outside Maponya Mall in Soweto.

Killings condemned 

The killing of the two guards, identified as Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo from 24/7 Security Services, sparked widespread condemnation after a video of their murders went viral.

In the video, a hooded man can be seen approaching the vehicle. One of the guards looks up and notices the man, and as the shooter approaches his window, the guard tries to shield himself with his arm. Within seconds, the killer moves the driver's arm out of the way and shoots him in the head. The other guard tries to shield his face with his bullet-proof vest but is shot below the ear.

READ: No arrests in brutal shooting of security guards

The video is about 32 seconds long and was caught on the dashboard camera of the security vehicle. A weapon belonging to one of the guards was stolen.

News24 has decided not to show the video as it contains graphic content that might upset viewers.

Police recovered a handgun from the suspects on Tuesday and it will be taken to ballistics testing for analysis. 

shooting
The scene of the shooting (Supplied)
Read more on:    24/7  |  johannesburg  |  durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Root awakening for suspects hiding drugs in potatoes

2018-10-23 10:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness films dramatic scenes at Joburg M1 shooting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 11:16 AM
Road name: Okavango Road

Cape Town 10:56 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday 20 October 2018-10-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 