Police shoot dead 2 men wanted in connection with brutal killing of security guards

A manhunt for two armed suspects wanted in connection with the killing of two security guards in Soweto earlier this month has ended with police shooting the duo dead.

The Gauteng organised crime unit, supported by other units, traced Lindokuhle Cebekhulu, 24, and Mbuyiselo Mthonti, 26, to a shack in Clermont, west of Durban, on Tuesday morning.

"When police tried to arrest the men they resisted, which resulted in both suspects being shot dead. There are no reports of any police officers being injured at this stage," police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said in a statement.

Naidoo said Crime Intelligence and the Gauteng organised crime unit had worked tirelessly for two weeks to find Cebekhulu and Mthonti following the double murder on October 10 outside Maponya Mall in Soweto.



Killings condemned

The killing of the two guards, identified as Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo from 24/7 Security Services, sparked widespread condemnation after a video of their murders went viral.

In the video, a hooded man can be seen approaching the vehicle. One of the guards looks up and notices the man, and as the shooter approaches his window, the guard tries to shield himself with his arm. Within seconds, the killer moves the driver's arm out of the way and shoots him in the head. The other guard tries to shield his face with his bullet-proof vest but is shot below the ear.

The video is about 32 seconds long and was caught on the dashboard camera of the security vehicle. A weapon belonging to one of the guards was stolen.

News24 has decided not to show the video as it contains graphic content that might upset viewers.

Police recovered a handgun from the suspects on Tuesday and it will be taken to ballistics testing for analysis.



The scene of the shooting (Supplied)

