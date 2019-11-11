 

Police slam Senzo Meyiwa 'cover-up' report, claim lead investigator is still on the case

2019-11-11 20:08

Kamva Somdyala

Slain Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa. (Gallo Images)

Slain Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The office of the national police commissioner, General Kehla Sitole, has slammed a Sunday Independent report on an alleged "cover-up" in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation as containing "myriad assumptions, untruths and innuendos".

Sitole's spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said the report had "the potential of causing unnecessary uncertainties".

The report contains all manner of accusations which include that the lead investigator in the case, Colonel Bongani Gininda, withheld a crucial statement he received in 2017 on who murdered Meyiwa.

He was gunned down at Kelly Khumalo's mother's home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

Khumalo and Meyiwa were dating at the time. 

Initially, it was claimed that at least two men - one of them armed – had stormed the house intending to rob its occupants. In the chaos, Meyiwa and one of the men were entangled in a struggle before the goalkeeper was shot.

"For starters, Colonel Gininda is heading a team that is re-looking cold cases in the SA Police cold case intervention programme," Naidoo said in a statement on Monday.

"Gininda is still the lead investigator of the team that is investigating the murder. He was never removed or replaced."

ALSO READ: NPA 'sets record straight' regarding Senzo Meyiwa murder case

This as Police Minister Bheki Cele assured all and sundry the police were all over the investigation - having fanned off allegations that the docket had gone missing and now with the added pressure of AfriForum pursuing its own investigation into the murder. 

Naidoo added Sitole was being kept abreast of the investigation "and is satisfied with the work that has been done so far".

A City Press report last week revealed that an audio recording existed in which a senior executive in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told a member of Meyiwa's family that the police would again question those who were in the house at the time of his murder.

"As the NPA, we suspect the shooting happened among the people who were inside the house. We need experienced police officers to go back and re-interview everyone who was in the house on the day Senzo was gunned down. We are not happy with their statements," the publication quoted the executive.

Read more on:    senzo meyiwa  |  bheki cele  |  johannesburg ­  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SANParks tight-lipped on suspension of senior Kruger National Park ranger

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | Follow Springbok trophy tour through streets of Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 19:01 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive

Retreat 19:01 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two Sunday jackpot winners 2019-11-10 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 