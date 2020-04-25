Police station in Cape Town closed after "Covid-19-related case"

The Belhar police station, in Cape Town, has closed and its officers relocated to a local community hall following a "Covid-19-related case" at the station.

"Following a Covid-19-related case at the Belhar SAPS, operations at the station's community service centre have relocated to a community hall in the same street. This movement is meant to allow the decontamination process of the facility to be undertaken in line with Covid-19 protocols," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

The police station will be closed for 48 hours for the decontamination process.

The number of officers who had tested positive for Covid-19 is unclear.

Screening

"SAPS officials who have been in contact with the infected member are undergoing the necessary screening/testing and (are) in quarantine," Potelwa said.

"As screening and testing are ongoing, we will refrain from giving figures."

A similar process is also under way for the Public Order Policing Unit, added Potelwa, with the building being decontaminated and officers being screened, tested and quarantined.

