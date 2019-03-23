 

Police station petrol-bombed as protesters try to occupy 600 RDP houses

2019-03-23 10:32

Correspondent

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole on Friday strongly condemned the attack on and burning of a satellite police station in Alra Park, Nigel, on Friday morning.

According to a police statement, a group of protesting community members tried to illegally occupy about 600 RDP houses in Mckenzieville.

The houses were still to be supplied with water and electricity. The protesters barricaded the road to the houses and while SAPS members were policing protesters, another group allegedly petrol-bombed the Alra Park satellite station.

"The criminal actions of those protesters have done nothing more than disadvantage the entire community of an essential service of policing," national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said in a statement. 

Sithole added: "I am urging the discontented community members, especially community leaders, to come together and work towards resolving their dissatisfaction through consultation and negotiations instead of violence. Vandalising and burning State property should be condemned by all sectors of society."

The SAPS's Public Order Police were deployed to the area and patrols had been increased in an effort to ensure that there is no further violence associated with these ongoing protest actions.

"All citizens of this country have a democratic right to protest but they must do so responsibly within the confines of the law and without damaging any property," Sithole said. 

"I am urging all members of the Alra Park Community and surrounding areas to remain calm and cooperate with police. In the meantime I have directed that those who are responsible for setting the Alra Park satellite police station alight must be identified and brought to book as soon as possible".

