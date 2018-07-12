 

Police station targeted in another bomb hoax in KZN

2018-07-12 20:08

Kaveel Singh

A device thought to be an explosive that was found at a KZN mosque that was attacked. (Supplied, Reaction Unit South Africa)

A device thought to be an explosive that was found at a KZN mosque that was attacked. (Supplied, Reaction Unit South Africa)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hoax callers ran rampant in Durban on Thursday following three fake bomb threats, with the latest impacting the Phoenix Police Station.

The precinct had to be evacuated after it received a call just after 15:00 saying there were apparently explosive devices on its premises. After a sweep by the Bomb Disposal Unit, officials returned to work. 

Earlier in the day, hoax callers targeted the Cornubia Mall and the Commercial City Building with both evacuated after receiving similar threats.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo warned that there could be consequences to making hoax calls.

"This is a criminal offence. People can be charged with defeating the ends of justice. There are implications with making hoax calls. These people use up police resources. We are looking for the people making these calls."

Naidoo said hoax calls to the police's 10111 centers increased significantly during school holidays.

Crime intelligence must improve

Willem Els, an expert in crime scene handling and bomb disposal at the Institute of Security Studies (ISS), has however blamed KwaZulu-Natal's Crime Intelligence Unit for its seemingly lack of efficiency in dealing with recent bomb threats. 

ALSO READ: Self-made 'explosive devices' found in Durban can cause serious harm - bomb expert

Several suspicious devices have been found around Durban over the past few days, particularly at large shopping centres. Devices were also found in a parking lot close to the Durban July at the weekend.

According to Els, police should have uncovered more information by now relating to these incidents.

Els on Wednesday told News24 that the first device was found two months ago at a Verulam mosque.

Following that incident, there is still "very little information", he said.

"If you had a good crime intelligence, even after the first device, there should be significant leads."

And, he added, if the province fails to beef up its crime intelligence, more suspicious devices could be planted freely in public places.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saps  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Weather Update: More rain expected for Cape Town, coldfront moves inland

2018-07-12 19:20

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight
 

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!

These common human foods are potentially deadly for your pet!

 

Paws

Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:08 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday July 11 2018-07-11 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 