Gauteng police are still hunting two prisoners who escaped from the high court in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Andisile Ncanyelo (27) and Njabulo Thokozani Khumalo (29) were both scheduled to appear in court for separate cases of murder when they escaped. According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, a third person tried to escape with them but was caught before he could leave the court building.

Police have released two pictures of the escapees. While the police don’t know if they are armed, Makhubela said they were considered dangerous, and anyone who saw them should not approach them but should call the police instead.

He said police were still investigating how the two managed to escape and how the exited the court building. Police were also still investigating what the connection was between the three prisoners, as they were in court for different cases.

Two awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the same court in December, News24 reported. Mongezi Mcunukelwa and Nkosingiphe Thwala escaped from the same court in December.

Mcunukelwa was re-arrested six days later in Ekrhuleni, while Thwala remains at large.



This profile photo showing Njabulo Khumalo was released by the police after Khumalo and Andisile Ncanyelo escaped from the high court in Johannesburg on January 31, 2019. (Supplied)