Police still searching for k-word ranter Vicki Momberg after she skips court appearance, disappears

Police are still on the hunt for Vicki Momberg, who was convicted of crimen injuria for a racist diatribe, but then failed to appear in court.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 on Monday that the police hadn't made any leads yet and were still searching for her.

The Sunday Times reported that a warrant of arrest was issued for Momberg after she failed to appear before the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August after unsuccessfully appealing against her crimen injuria conviction.

This was confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane‏ on Monday.

"We can further confirm that Ms Momberg filed a notice to appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal on 12 August coupled with condemnation for a late filing of a notice to appeal which was filed the next day on the 13 August 2019. The NPA has since filed the responding heads of arguments on the 11 September 2019. However this process does not cancel the warrant of arrest as there was no applicaiton for the extension of bail made by Ms Momberg," she further said.

The former real estate agent was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid, following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016, News24 reported.

This comes after the video that captured her racist rant went viral.

Momberg was later sentenced to two years in jail, with an additional one year suspended in March 2018.

She was then granted bail, pending the outcome of her appeal against her conviction and sentence which was subsequently dismissed.

She was granted further bail to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to file her leave to appeal.

Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau warned her that should she fail to approach the SCA within 30 days, she would have to hand herself over to the clerk of the court to serve her remaining sentence, News24 reported.

The Sunday Times reported that they had visited Momberg's parents’ home on two occasions, where a relative reportedly said she was living. On both occasions, Momberg was not there.

While Momberg was also found guilty in the Equality Court and ordered to pay R100 000, along with a public apology, she has maintained her innocence, saying that the stress of the smash-and-grab incident had left her incapacitated and therefore not liable for her racist diatribe.

- Compiled by Canny Maphanga and Alex Mitchley