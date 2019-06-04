 

Police still searching for robbers who drove over Pretoria security guard

2019-06-04 21:57

Alex Mitchley

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police are still hunting down robbers who stole a large sum of money from a woman, before fleeing the scene and driving over a security guard in the parking lot of a shopping centre in Montana, Pretoria.

According to police, a woman had just drawn a large sum of money from a bank, before driving to the shopping centre.

She was followed from the bank to the shopping centre, where the suspects overpowered her and took her money, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Van Dyk said.

As the robbers fled from the scene in their vehicle, a security guard tried to stop them. They knocked the security guard down and then drove over her.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to the scene and found that the security guard had sustained serious traumatic injuries, requiring advanced life support intervention to stabilise her.

She was then rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told News24 on Tuesday that the security guard was in intensive care, in a critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspects who are facing charges of robbery and reckless and negligent driving.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

World's biggest YouTuber PewDiePie roasts Zuma, says numbers are his 'number 1 enemy'

2019-06-04 21:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double winners in Tuesday's draw 2019-06-04 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 