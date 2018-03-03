 

Police tight-lipped following reports that Gill Packham's husband was arrested for her murder

2018-03-03 10:45

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

PHOTO: Facebook/ @Crime Intelligence & Community Awareness - South Africa

PHOTO: Facebook/ @Crime Intelligence & Community Awareness - South Africa

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Police have remained tight-lipped about the identity of the man taken into custody for the murder of Gill Packham. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

On Saturday, Die Burger named the arrested man as Rob Packham, Gill’s husband. They also reported that Gill had allegedly died from a blow to the back of the head.

Packham, 57, an administrator at the Springfield Convent School, was reported missing last Thursday morning (February 22). The same day a burnt-out BMW was found at the Diep River train station.

A body found in the boot of the BMW, after the fire was extinguished, was later identified as Packham through DNA analysis, News24 reported previously. 

READ: Constantia family ‘keeping to themselves’ after mom’s disappearance

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, confirmed that a 57-year-old man had been taken into custody, but said the man could not be identified yet.

"The suspect, who cannot be named at this stage, will appear at the Wynberg Regional Court on Monday, where he will be expected to apply for bail," he told News24. 

YOU magazine reported on Friday that Packham's family have requested that their privacy be respected and a statement will be made by a family spokesperson in due course.

Read more on:    gill packham  |  cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Absence of land is blocking our dream' - Waste Pickers Movement

2018-03-03 10:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:26 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Kommetjie 10:04 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 2 2018-03-02 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 