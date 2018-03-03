Police tight-lipped following reports that Gill Packham's husband was arrested for her murder

Cape Town – Police have remained tight-lipped about the identity of the man taken into custody for the murder of Gill Packham. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

On Saturday, Die Burger named the arrested man as Rob Packham, Gill’s husband. They also reported that Gill had allegedly died from a blow to the back of the head.

Packham, 57, an administrator at the Springfield Convent School, was reported missing last Thursday morning (February 22). The same day a burnt-out BMW was found at the Diep River train station.



A body found in the boot of the BMW, after the fire was extinguished, was later identified as Packham through DNA analysis, News24 reported previously.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, confirmed that a 57-year-old man had been taken into custody, but said the man could not be identified yet.

"The suspect, who cannot be named at this stage, will appear at the Wynberg Regional Court on Monday, where he will be expected to apply for bail," he told News24.

YOU magazine reported on Friday that Packham's family have requested that their privacy be respected and a statement will be made by a family spokesperson in due course.