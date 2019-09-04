 

Police warn against misinformation following claims of kidnappings in Pretoria

2019-09-04 18:35

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Despite claims made on various Twitter accounts that five women were kidnapped in the Hatfield area in Pretoria on Tuesday, no cases have been opened with the police.

Various tweets reporting the kidnappings has since gained traction, but the police are adamant this is misinformation and have cautioned people against spreading unverified information on social media.

According to one of the tweets on Tuesday, four girls were kidnapped in Hatfield. Another tweet by a different user stated on Wednesday that it was five girls.

A video of one of the alleged kidnappings was also posted to Twitter.

tweet, kidnappings, Hatfield

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said no cases of kidnapping have been reported at Brooklyn or Sunnyside police stations and there have been no reports of missing persons either.

"Posts like these are regarded as very irresponsible and it causes panic and alarm among the public," Weilbach said in a statement.

"The Brooklyn police station received numerous calls from concerned parents and residents who wanted to verify the information. Police resources are used to check on the validity of such claims and this puts unnecessary strain on the police.

tweet, kidnappings, hatfield

"Social media users are encouraged to use media platforms responsibly and sensibly when posting. Do not spread information that is false."

Had the allegations of the kidnappings been true, the police would have issued a formal media statement warning the public, Weilbach added. 

"Victims and/or witnesses of crime are urged not to report crimes on social media platforms alone. It is important to report crime to the SAPS. The SAPS can only investigate cases like these and execute arrests when a case docket is opened for investigation."

