The eThekwini police warned the public of a new scam used to rip off hijack victims.

According to a statement issued by the eThekwini Outer South Cluster on Wednesday, previously hijacked victims are telephoned and told that their vehicle has been recovered.

They are requested to immediately deposit a sum of money for the release of their vehicle from the police pound.

The caller pretends to be a police officer from one the police stations or from the SAPS pound.

"We are wanting to warn the public to be aware of such a scam and not to make any money deposits.

"As the eThekwini Outer South Cluster, we would like to stress that this is a scam. No one must make or deposit any cash for their vehicle to be released.

"There is no amount of cash required by the SAPS (SA Police Service) pound to release a vehicle.

"Victims who encounter such a situation should report this matter to their nearest police station. These cases are being currently investigated and those responsible for this act will face serious criminal charges," the statement read.

Brigadier Vukani Mgobhozi, acting cluster commander of the eThekwini Outer South Cluster, said: "We will not allow further victimisation of victims of hijackings. This is a crime and will not be tolerated in our policing cluster.

"I urge all those who have information on these suspects, to come forward and report it to their nearest police station or on the Crime Stop number 08600 10111," Mgobhozi said.

