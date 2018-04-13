Police welcome life sentence for mother who protected her baby's rapist

The life sentence imposed on a Gauteng woman who shielded her baby’s rapist from authorities was welcomed by national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole on Friday.

"This may be little justice for the two-month-old baby, but the outcome of this case will surely serve to deter such criminality from taking place again," he said.

The 29-year-old woman was sentenced in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, despite the actual perpetrator not yet being identified, said police spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

He said this would set a precedent to help prevent any person from shielding criminals in future.

A doctor at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto informed police in November that the severely injured baby had been admitted.

When initially interviewed by officers, the Meadowlands mother claimed that the baby had fallen from a bed.

'Protecting the innocent and vulnerable'

Naidoo said medical tests revealed the baby had been raped.

The mother was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting in terms of the Child Protection Act, child abuse and defeating the ends of justice.

She has been in custody since November after being denied bail.

"One of the reasons for her bail having been denied, was that during interviews with her, her version of what had happened to the baby continually changed."

The identity of the mother was not being disclosed to protect the identity of the baby.

Sitole praised the prosecutor and investigating officer for their hard work and dedication.

"Protecting the innocent and vulnerable is what we seek to ensure on a daily basis, and both Sergeant Lekgoathi and Advocate Du Plooy have excelled in this regard."

