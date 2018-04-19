Police will protect Malema, Sitole assures EFF MP

The police will protect EFF leader Julius Malema. This is the assurance National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole gave EFF MP Phillip Mhlongo when he met with the Portfolio Committee on Police on Thursday.

Mhlongo asked if a threat assessment has been done on the "plot against CIC Julius Malema by the right-wingers".

He also asked if there was a "threat of a right-wing uprising".

"These people who are coming up with this, maybe they haven't done their homework," Mhlongo said of those behind the alleged plot.

"Those who have something, they will lose it.

"Black people are tired of being given the empty dummy of freedom," he said. "You guys, warn those people because they will regret [their threats]."

"It will not be necessary for the honourable member to protect [Malema], the police will do it," Sitole said.

Threats allegedly from North West

He said he wanted to allay Mhlongo's fears and that a formal threat assessment had been done for Malema.

"But I want to end it there," Sitole said, as he didn't want to expose any vulnerabilities.

On Tuesday evening the EFF released a statement saying it had "been alerted of nefarious and evil plans" from "insecure and insane individuals" in the North West aiming to assassinate Malema.



"These security threats also form part of several threats coming from right-wing forces, who use social media, private caller identities, and fake email platforms to pose death threats against the leadership of the EFF," reads the EFF's statement.

"These threats are largely linked to the EFF's uncompromising and decisive leadership of the struggle for land expropriation without compensation and the relentless war against racism."