A member of the Public Order Policing Unit was attacked on Thursday night as the protest situation in Zwelihle, Hermanus, became volatile, Western Cape police said.

While he was severely assaulted, the officer was robbed of his 9mm firearm and shotgun, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said.

"He was admitted to hospital where he is being treated. Our deployments will remain on high alert in the area to maintain law and order."

Traut added that they had no record of live ammunition being used to shoot an officer.