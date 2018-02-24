 

Police's 10111 number down on Cape Peninsula

2018-02-24 22:09

Jenni Evans

Cape Town - The police's 10111 emergency number in Maitland, which serves the Cape Peninsula, is down due to a technical issue.

Callers must call their local police station directly until it is fixed, police advised on Saturday.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut said the technical issue is impairing telephone and radio communication.

Rural areas are excluded from the announcement.

"Our technicians are hard at work to resolve the matter and we will keep the public informed of developments, with the assistance of the media and our official [SA Police Service] social media platforms," he said.



