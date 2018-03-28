 

Political killings: The Cat is no policeman

2018-03-28 17:13

Jan Gerber

Deputy President David Mabuza. (Tebogo Letsie)

Deputy President David Mabuza. (Tebogo Letsie)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Political killings continue to haunt deputy president David Mabuza, whether he answers questions in the National Assembly (NA) or in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

On Wednesday afternoon, for the first time since he was appointed deputy president, Mabuza answered questions in the NCOP.

Last week, he appeared in the NA for his first question session and he shot a chilling stare at DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, when Steenhuisen asked about political killings in Mpumalanga.

READ: Mabuza asked about Mpumalanga political killings

On Wednesday, EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele was on the wrong end of a similar stare when she asked, as a supplementary question to a question about corruption, whether he would take it upon himself to ensure that the cases of people killed in connection with corruption, including a speaker from Mbombela, would be reopened.

Before moving to the Union Buildings, Mabuza was the premier of Mpumalanga.

Former speaker of Mbombela, Jimmy Mohlala, was killed in 2009 after he blew the whistle on massive tender corruption surrounding a stadium built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Mabuza said it was "security structures'" role to detect crimes and that he could not interfere in the judiciary's work at any stage.

"As deputy president, I can't tell the National Director of Public Prosecutions what to do," he said. "That will be seen as interference."

Extradition of wanted persons

He said his duty would be to lay a charge with the police if he knew of crimes.

"In terms of my role as deputy president, I'm not assigned the role of policeman. That is why you have policemen and policewomen," he said while Mokwele and her colleague in red, Nkagisang Mokgosi, heckled him.

DA MP Jacques Julius said: "All you say is you're not a policeman."

"I don't think that is a responsible answer."

The first two questions dealt with corruption at state-owned entities and Mabuza tried to convince the members that the government took it seriously and was taking steps to bring to justice those implicated.

"We must fight corruption at our state-owned entities from all angles," he said.

"Corruption is a cancer we must not allow to grow."

He referred to the work of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises' inquiry into state capture and the pending judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

"We hope beyond that our law enforcement agencies will take over and do what is right," he said.

"If anyone has done wrong on our shores, our laws empower us to find someone to come and account," he added.

"I don't think people can run to other countries," he said, adding that South Africa had international agreements in place for the extradition of wanted persons.

Read more on:    david mabuza  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Correctional services condemn 'forceful' treatment of News24 journalist

19 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Athol Trollip on discussions with Gayton McKenzie and the EFF playing the race card
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 27 2018-03-27 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 