 

Political leaders in final nationwide push to get people to register to vote

2019-01-27 13:04

Jan Gerber

IEC. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

As the final day for voter registration dawned on Sunday, political leaders readied themselves to hit the campaign trail all over the country, including some hometown and church visits.

Far away from his Nkandla homestead, former president Jacob Zuma will be campaigning for the ANC in Gauteng's West Rand.

Msholozi was scheduled to go on a walkabout in Mohlakeng's wards 15 and 16 from 11:30 to 13:00, and in Bekkersdal's wards 31 and 32 from 14:15 to 16:00.

"The African National Congress has deployed members of its National Executive Committee and its public office bearers to all Provinces to encourage South Africans to register to vote or update their details," reads the ANC's statement with the details of Zuma's "deployment". As its former president, Zuma is an ex-officio member of the ANC's NEC.

Also in Gauteng, several ANC leaders would visit churches on Sunday morning to "encourage the youth and the older congregants to register to vote or update their details".

ANC Gauteng provincial chairperson David Makhura will visit the VGK Church in Alra Park, Nigel, from 10:00, after he had embarked on a door-to-door campaign.

ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng SACP chairperson Joe Mpisi visited the Grace Bible Church in Pimville from 09:00.

The Revelations Church of God in Joubert Park, Johannesburg hosted ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and ANC Gauteng deputy provincial secretary Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko from 09:00.

The ANC also had their "deployees" on the ground in every province.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was scheduled to check that he and his parents were registered at his hometown of Dobsonville, Soweto, at the Presbyterian Church, Dobsonville, from 09:00. He would also be accompanied by DA premier candidate in Gauteng, recently resigned Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

The DA's other premier candidates will also be active in their respective provinces and visiting several voting stations to check the registration progress.

EFF leader Julius Malema visited the Apostolic Faith Mission River of Life in Soshanguve from 09:00, where EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also led the congregation in song.

