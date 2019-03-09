'Political malpurposing and factionalisation' of intelligence community found by high-level review panel

A
high-level review panel has found "political malpurposing and factionalisation
of the intelligence community" over the past 10 years or more which has
resulted in an almost complete disregard
for the Constitution, policy, legislation and other prescripts, the Presidency
announced on Saturday.
"It proposes the urgent
development of a national security strategy as an overriding basis for
redefining and refining the concepts, values, policies, practices, and architecture involved in South Africa’s
approach to security. This review should consider the separation of the
State
Security Agency into two services – a domestic and a foreign service – with
prudent delineation of scope," the statement released by President Cyril
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko reads.
"With regard to
investigations and consequences, the panel recommends that the President
instruct the appropriate law enforcement bodies, oversight institutions and
internal disciplinary bodies to investigate all manifest breaches of the law,
regulations and other prescripts in the SSA as highlighted by the report of the
panel, with a view to instituting, where appropriate, criminal prosecution
and/or disciplinary proceedings."
Ramaphosa has authorized the
publication of the panel’s report, which had assessed the SSA’s mandate,
capacity, and organizational integrity.
The panel, appointed in June last
year to assess the structure of the SSA relative to its mandate and enquire
into its systems and capacity, was chaired by Dr
Sydney Mufamadi and comprised nine more members with a "wide range of senior-level experience and expertise" in
law, security studies, civil society, academia, the intelligence, and security community and other arms of
government, Diko said.
"President Ramaphosa asked
the panel to identify all material factors that contributed to current
challenges in the State Security Agency so that appropriate measures could be
instituted to prevent a recurrence. The main objective of the review panel was
to assist in ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence
capability for the country in line with the Constitution and relevant
legislation."
The report had been shared with
stakeholders including Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba,
Inspector-General of Intelligence Dr
Setlhomamaru Dintwe, and Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence,
Diko said.
"The report has been
redacted for public consumption in view of the fact that the full report
contains the names and identities of persons who cannot be named at this point,
as well as details of operational matters that would compromise the work of the
State Security Agency," Diko said.