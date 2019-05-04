 

Politicians unite in support of Malema after his grandmother's passing

2019-05-04 18:38

Ntwaagae Seleka

Julius Malema. (Jabu Kumalo, Daily Sun)

Julius Malema. (Jabu Kumalo, Daily Sun)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Condolences are pouring in from all corners following the passing of EFF leader Julius Malema's grandmother, Koko Sarah Malema.

Malema on Saturday tweeted a tribute to his grandmother, who passed away on Saturday morning. 

"Our pillar of strength has fallen, the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability have been uprooted, forever, from our lives. I love you, my confidant..." Malema said. 

The ANC sent a message of condolences to Malema and his family.

"The ANC has learnt with sadness about the passing of Koko Sarah Malema, the grandmother to Mr Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF. The ANC conveys its deepest condolences to the Malema family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during their moment of grief. Koko Sarah Malema's life must be celebrated. She was a pillar of strength for her family. May the soul of Koko Sarah Malema rest in eternal peace," said the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also conveyed his message of support.

"This bereavement is felt more sorely because of the special relationship Mr Malema enjoyed with his grandmother. I too have fond memories of Koko Malema following an opportunity I had to speak to her when she was in hospital. It is my hope that Mr Malema will draw strength from his beloved grandmother’s values and her presence in his life."

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: "To my fellow Brother, Leader of the EFF @ Julius_S_Malema I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your grandmother. We all know very well how much your grandmother meant to you and as such I pray with you and wish you strength.

Other politicians and public figures also paid their respects on social media.  

Read more on:    sarah malema  |  julius malema
NEXT ON NEWS24X

$1.5 million ransom sought for SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed's release

2019-05-04 17:50

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker weekend: Five people win R116k in Friday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-03 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 