Politicians unite in support of Malema after his grandmother's passing

Condolences are pouring in from all corners following the passing of EFF leader Julius Malema's grandmother, Koko Sarah Malema.



Malema on Saturday tweeted a tribute to his grandmother, who passed away on Saturday morning.

"Our pillar of strength has fallen, the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability have been uprooted, forever, from our lives. I love you, my confidant..." Malema said.

The ANC sent a message of condolences to Malema and his family.



"The ANC has learnt with sadness about the passing of Koko Sarah Malema, the grandmother to Mr Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF. The ANC conveys its deepest condolences to the Malema family.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during their moment of grief. Koko Sarah Malema's life must be celebrated. She was a pillar of strength for her family. May the soul of Koko Sarah Malema rest in eternal peace," said the ANC.



President Cyril Ramaphosa has also conveyed his message of support.

"This bereavement is felt more sorely because of the special relationship Mr Malema enjoyed with his grandmother. I too have fond memories of Koko Malema following an opportunity I had to speak to her when she was in hospital. It is my hope that Mr Malema will draw strength from his beloved grandmother’s values and her presence in his life."



DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: "To my fellow Brother, Leader of the EFF @ Julius_S_Malema I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your grandmother. We all know very well how much your grandmother meant to you and as such I pray with you and wish you strength.

Other politicians and public figures also paid their respects on social media.