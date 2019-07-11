 

Politicking and accusations of hypocrisy cloud police's budget debate

2019-07-11 23:04

Jan Gerber

Police Minister Bheki Cele at a press briefing after his budget vote debate on Thursday evening. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Police Minister Bheki Cele at a press briefing after his budget vote debate on Thursday evening. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While the residents of the Cape Flats continue to live in fear as gang violence rages on, the debate on the police's budget vote descended into politicking and accusations of hypocrisy.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, at the end of Thursday evening's debate, announced that the South African National Defence Force would be deployed to the Western Cape's ganglands.

Earlier, Cele said the anti-gang unit would be elevated to a national unit, adding he wanted a national approach to fighting gangsterism.

"Chairperson, we are confronted with the sad reality of more burial activities in cemeteries than newborns in maternity wards. The recurring scenes of scattered dead bodies in the streets of Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Nyanga are unbearable," he said. 

"It is on that score that I challenge all generals in the SAPS to surrender their uniforms if this situation does not improve. The battle ahead of us requires a dedicated and selfless workforce that is equal to the task." 

Cele said six of the 10 police stations with the highest murder rate was in the Western Cape, eliciting heckles from the DA benches. 

He added the fight against crime was not just a policing matter.

"The environmental design in the historical disadvantaged communities, especially in the Western Cape, hinders effective policing. Our police officers are expected to effectively police highly densely populated areas where there are no roads, no street addresses, no street lights, and no street cameras," Cele said.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on police and ANC MP, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, said the "Western Cape belongs to all who live in it, black and white", adding there was a need for a new social compact.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield said Cele's "shameful hypocrisy" should be addressed.

He added every time there was a killing or funeral, Cele showed up with a bigger media entourage than his predecessor, Fikile Mbalula.

"I would like to begin by extending my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of last weekend’s horrific violence in Philippi," Whitfield said.

In the Western Cape, he added, the provincial ratio of residents per police officer had fallen from one to 385 to one to 509. 

Whitfield said he had visited Hanover Park earlier on Thursday. 

"In fact, I saw more police vans parked outside this precinct this afternoon than I did this morning in Hanover Park.

"Perhaps the minister and I will agree on this one point that the crime situation in the Western Cape has reached crisis proportions. Why else would he have convened an emergency meeting with the justice cluster earlier this week," Whitfield said. 

"The question though is why has the minister waited for a bloodbath in order to convene this emergency meeting and why does the minister continue to ignore the Western Cape government's repeated reasonable appeals for increased police officers and more support from the SAPS?"

DA MP Okkie Terblanche, himself a former general in the police, said crime levels in South Africa were unacceptable but could be turned around with the DA's strategy. 

In his response at the end of the debate, Cele said Terblanche had "ran a very corrupt unit of the police". He withdrew this statement after an objection.

At a press briefing after the debate, where he is not protected by parliamentary privilege, Cele said he was police commissioner during Terblanche's time.

"I knew what he did last Christmas," he added.

Replying to the debate, Cele also accused Whitfield of hypocrisy for expressing his sympathies on a public platform, while he had not visited the families.

At the press conference after the debate, Cele disputed the fact that the Western Cape was under-resourced, saying it was the third best-resourced province in the country.

He then referred to Nazi propagandist Josef Goebbels who said: "If you repeat a lie often enough, people will start to believe it."

"This Goebbels politics must come to an end," Cele added.

Responding to a question about his relationship with the Western Cape government, he said there have been three MECs for community policing in the Western Cape during his tenure as minister of police.

Cele added he did not work too well with Alan Winde, who has since become the province's premier, but he worked well with current MEC Albert Fritz, but according to Cele "over the last few weeks he has been a little bit faulty". 

"I don’t think we have to love one another, we just have to work together for the sake of the people." 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saps  |  sandf  |  cape town  |  gangsterism  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nation needs to work together against climate change - Creecy

34 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Phuza Thursday as jackpot missed 2019-07-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 