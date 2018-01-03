Polokwane residents burn minibus taxi, stone 4 others

The minibus taxi that was burned at Maijane village in Ga-Mphahlele outside Lebowakgomo. (Supplied)

Polokwane – Residents of Maijane Village in Polokwane allegedly burnt a minibus taxi and stoned four others, after a group of taxi operators forced a resident to use a taxi, instead of hitchhiking, near the Seleteng taxi rank, police said on Wednesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba said police reacted swiftly to the incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and the situation was brought under control.

"Cases of malicious damage to property and assault were then opened," he said.

He said no arrests have yet been made.

However, investigations were continuing and include the identification of those involved.

Ledwaba condemned the "acts of mob attacks and vigilantism".



"Members of the community must at all times resort to the legal processes in case of any situation or conflict, rather than engaging in [violent] acts, which are totally uncalled for. All perpetrators involved in this incident are going to be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise," said Ledwaba.

Anyone who can assist with information that may lead to an arrest, should contact Captain Richard Boshane at 079 894 5501 or their nearest police station.