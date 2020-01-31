 

Woman arrested for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill her husband for R50 000

2020-01-31 14:46

Riaan Grobler

(Photo: André Damons)

A 49-year-old woman was arrested at her Polokwane home on Thursday for allegedly conspiring to have her husband killed.

According to police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, the woman allegedly had marital problems and hired hitmen to kill her husband for R50 000.

"Through intelligence gathering, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit uncovered the plot and immediately put to action a plan to apprehend the suspect.

"Investigations revealed that the suspect is married to a well-known businessman who also resides around Polokwane and they are on the verge of a divorce," Maluleke said. 

Three hitmen were allegedly hired.

"The plot was foiled after she was arrested at her house on Thursday evening and she is expected to make her first appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon. Investigations are still ongoing."

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
Fake 'soccer coach' arrested after allegedly luring, raping young boy with soccer dream

2020-01-31 14:15

