Popcru calls on correctional services to absorb Bosasa employees

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called for Bosasa employees working at Department of Correctional Services (DCS) facilities to be absorbed by the department.

In a statement on Sunday, the union said the company's voluntary liquidation should not affect staff members.

"They must all be absorbed by the DCS and continue doing the important work that they have been carrying out as they cannot be sacrificial lambs over an unfortunate situation not out of their own making. They will impart the necessary skills to inmates that will contribute to their rehabilitation," the union said.

"We want to categorically mention that no current DCS correctional officials must be diverted to work within kitchens as we have understaffing and overcrowding. This self-made dilemma should not result in any uncertainty and changes," Popcru said.

Popcru also said it had learned "with concerns" about alleged plans by some DCS area commissioners to change the shift patterns of employees to compensate for the loss of the Bosasa workers.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that the department planned to address the issue at a media briefing planned for Monday.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha will also "shed more light" on the Bosasa contracts at the briefing, according to eNCA.

Bosasa, now called African Global Operations, has been at the heart of state capture allegations following testimony by former executive Angelo Agrizzi, alleging that the company paid millions in bribes to state officials for contracts.

It went into voluntary liquidation last week after its bank accounts were closed, News24 reported.

In a statement, the company said it employed in excess of 4500 people. African Global Operations said "this does not affect current operations and staff remain employed and we go about with our work till informed otherwise".

