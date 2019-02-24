 

Popcru calls on correctional services to absorb Bosasa employees

2019-02-24 18:21

Sarah Evans

African Global Operations employees gather outside the company's head office on February 22, 2019. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

African Global Operations employees gather outside the company's head office on February 22, 2019. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called for Bosasa employees working at Department of Correctional Services (DCS) facilities to be absorbed by the department.

In a statement on Sunday, the union said the company's voluntary liquidation should not affect staff members.

"They must all be absorbed by the DCS and continue doing the important work that they have been carrying out as they cannot be sacrificial lambs over an unfortunate situation not out of their own making. They will impart the necessary skills to inmates that will contribute to their rehabilitation," the union said.

"We want to categorically mention that no current DCS correctional officials must be diverted to work within kitchens as we have understaffing and overcrowding. This self-made dilemma should not result in any uncertainty and changes," Popcru said.

Popcru also said it had learned "with concerns" about alleged plans by some DCS area commissioners to change the shift patterns of employees to compensate for the loss of the Bosasa workers.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that the department planned to address the issue at a media briefing planned for Monday.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha will also "shed more light" on the Bosasa contracts at the briefing, according to eNCA.

Bosasa, now called African Global Operations, has been at the heart of state capture allegations following testimony by former executive Angelo Agrizzi, alleging that the company paid millions in bribes to state officials for contracts.

It went into voluntary liquidation last week after its bank accounts were closed, News24 reported.

In a statement, the company said it employed in excess of 4500 people. African Global Operations said "this does not affect current operations and staff remain employed and we go about with our work till informed otherwise".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    popcru  |  bosasa  |  prisons  |  state capture
NEXT ON NEWS24X

6 pedestrians killed on Western Cape roads over the weekend

2019-02-24 18:09

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 23 February Lottery draw 2019-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 